By now we’re probably already tired of all the jokes and pranks that brands pull on us during that most annoying/wonderful time of the year. But instead of a joke for April Fool’s, Google has given us a classic game that will bring a lot of nostalgia for those who were born and living the digital life when Nokia phones were the thing. For a limited time only, you can now play the Snake game on Google Maps, but with a slight travel-related twist. You get to travel to some major cities around the world.

It may take you some getting used to again if you haven’t played Snakes in a long time. Plus this new version is a bit different from what you were probably playing in your Nokia 3210 or older Nokia devices. But in any case, it’s always fun to enjoy something from the 90s that will not burn a hole in your pocket. Head on over to Google Maps and tap on the menu icon on the top left corner and you should see a new “Play Snake” option there.

Once you tap on Start, you’ll be asked to choose which destination you want to go to – Cairo, London, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Sydney, and Tokyo. Once you’ve chosen the city, you now have to pick up as many passengers as you can through the Snake way as you make your way around the city and see famous tourist location like the Great Sphinx, Big Ben, Eiffel Tower, etc. The objective, of course, is not to run off the map or into yourself.

This seems like a limited time only game at least on mobile. You only have a week to play it through Google Maps since this is originally an April Fools Day celebration only. But if you anticipate that you’ll get addicted to it, they also now have a standalone site that you can open on your browser so you can keep on playing it even after the “festivities” are over.

These are the kind of “tricks” that we can get behind. No more of those fake product announcements that brands seem to enjoy so much. At least with this one, we can enjoy playing it and harking back to those days when Snake was the only game we could play on our phones.

SOURCE: Google