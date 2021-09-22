Over the years, Reese Witherspoon has gone into a lot of other ventures specifically with her company Hello Sunshine. One of the things that keeps her busy aside from acting is her very own book club called, well, Reese’s Book Club. Google has entered into a partnership with them by bringing the book club into Google Assistant-powered devices including Nest smart speakers and displays. Just by saying “Hey Google, read with Reese’s Book Club” you get a “hands-free, immersive reading experience” on your device.

By telling your smart speaker, smart display, or your mobile device to read with Reese, you’ll be able to get the club’s monthly book picks and get exclusive commentary about these book picks from Reese herself. You can even take a short quiz so you can get personalized recommendations and make purchases directly from the Google Play Book store or add a book to their book file for future purchases.

If you’re already a member of the book club, you can link your account by following the Assistant instructions. If you want to sign up, you can use your Google account to make it easier. But even if you’re not a member, you’ll still be able to access the aforementioned content that you can get through your Google Assistant. They didn’t really say what are the additional benefits of signing up for the book club with Google Assistant but if you’d like to continue your reading journey outside of your speakers and devices, then you should sign up.

Lillian Rincon, Senior Director of Product Management for Google Assistant, shares in a blog post that each of the monthly picks in the book club “features interesting and diverse narratives” from the perspective not just of Reese but her female-driven company. And if you’ve been following her ventures outside of acting, you know that Reese is really an avid rider and so forming a book club was a natural first step.

You don’t have to install any app to start this reading adventure. Just say “Hey Google, read with Reese’s Book Club” and you’re good to go. This is only available in English-speaking countries for now.