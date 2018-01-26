We’ve already accepted the fact that online ads are here to stay and are part of our digital experience. The good thing is that we’re getting more control over the way ads appear on our desktops and our mobile devices. Google has come up with tools and improved the way that we have control over these tools. The latest update brings more features to both the Ad Settings and the Mute This Ad features that you can now use on Google itself, websites, and apps.

Reminder ads can be useful at times when you forget that you were supposed to buy something after browsing through various sites. However, it can actually be annoying as it sometimes follows you everywhere you go. You can now enable muting those reminder ads in apps and websites that are ad partners with Google. But soon this will also roll out to YouTube, Search, and Gmail in the next few months.

As for Mute This Ad, the tool can now recognize your feedback and preference when you’re signed in to your Google account and based on your account settings. If you mute the ads on your smartphone, you won’t see them anymore in your desktop browser as well. The Mute This Ad feature will also be expanding across more apps and websites that have partnered with Google to show ads.

Google Dashboard which shows you a board overview of your Google Account received a major update last year so you can easily use it on your smartphone and can have better integration with your My Account. It is on My Account that you can manage all your ad settings, so better get Google Dashboard on your mobile device.

SOURCE: Google