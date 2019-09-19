India is one of those countries where smart TVs are gaining popularity but WiFi connections at home are still not as prevalent. Some people use their mobile hotspot in order to watch their favorite movies and TV shows through the Android TV platform. The downside, of course, is that it will eat up a lot of your data plan. So now Google is introducing 4 new features exclusive for users in India to help their smart TV make the most out of what may probably be their limited mobile data.

These four new features will not only help you reduce your data usage but it also works well with the Google’s Files app to help manage your device as well. The Data Saver will reduce your data usage on your mobile connections so you will be able to increase your watch time up to 3x. This means you’ll be able to make the most out of your movie and tv show streaming whether you’re watching on Netflix, Prime Video, etc.

If you need to know whether or not you’re using up all of your data already, you will now be able to monitor it with the Data Alerts feature. You will be able to see how much data you’ve already used up even as you’re watching your videos. The Hotspot Guide will be able to guide you in setting up your TV with your mobile hotspot, in case it’s your first time to use your mobile connection to stream on your smart TV.

Lastly, the Cast feature connected to your Files app will let you view all your downloaded video files from your phone to your smart TV without using up any of your precious data. That’s why it’s important to also have the Files app installed in your smartphone to make the most out of these new features.

Google will be rolling out these four new features to Android TV devices in India over the next few weeks. Some of the devices that will initially get it include Xiaomi, TCL and MarQ by Flipkart. The Cast in the Files app is now available in the beta program and will roll out to all users over the next few weeks as well.