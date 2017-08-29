When you’re working on a limited budget for your trip, you need all the tips and tricks that you can get so you can avail of the cheapest but most convenient flights and also get the nicest but least expensive hotel that you can book. While there are apps and services that you can get out there, Google is fast catching up to them with Google Flights and even Google Search. The latest new features give you a whole lot more options to choose from.

For Google Flights, they have added more price insights for you to choose from. When you tap on “Dates” on the app, you’ll see a calendar view of the combination of flight dates. The cheapest ones will be in green while the most expensive ones are in red. A price graph will also show you how the airfare price will vary over time. You can also see an interactive map of all nearby airports to your destination so you can select the most convenient one so you can include in your results.

The next hurdle is trying to get a hotel that is cheap but also convenient. You’ll now see the nightly rates of hotels in calendar view as well as the price trends so you can see when is the best time to book it. Or if you’re still not decided which hotel to book, you’ll see the hotel prices on a map so you can see which ones are nearest the places you want to visit and which areas have the affordable rates.

The update to Google Flights has already rolled out to the mobile app (desktop coming soon) while the Google Search options you may already see. All of these things will only work though if you have flexible travel dates or length of trips. This is one of the main tips that budget travelers will give you, that “flexibility pays off”.

SOURCE: Google