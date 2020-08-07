People are now getting used to working on their mobile devices, even though sometimes it may still seem easier to just be on your laptop or desktop. But as more apps continue to bring features to their mobile versions, the easier it would be eventually. Google is now bringing some of their desktop improvements to the mobile versions of Docs, Sheets, and Slides. This includes the most-awaited dark mode which should lessen eye strain and conserve your device’s battery as well.

Slides now has a vertically scrollable stream so you can view your presentation better as you’re reviewing or reading through someone else’s slides. You can also pinch-to-zoom when you need a closer look. You get an improved user interface for comments on Docs, Sheets, and Slides so it’s easier to scroll through them and respond to comments. You also get a quick acces button to reply and @mention other people you’re collaborating with.

With Docs, you get a link preview for when you don’t want to move away from the app just to see what that link is. When you tap on a link, you’ll see a card with information about the content, like activity for Drive files, titles and descriptions for external links, and visual thumbnail. It should help you decide whether or not to actually open the link. Docs mobile also now gets the Smart Smart Compose feature so it should be easier to write and edit documents on the go. It will be available for G Suite customers.

Editing Office documents was previously available for web users but now they’re bringing it to mobile too. You won’t need to convert files to Docs, Sheets, and Slides so you should be able to edit their counterpart files without having to download anything. Another web feature making it to mobile is dynamic email on Gmail so you can take action comments from the apps. You can reply and resolve the issue from the Gmail app.

And of course, for aesthetics, to lessen eye strain, and to converse battery, dark mode is now rolling out to Docs, Sheets, and Slides Android apps. It will also allow you to work in low-light environments without having to scandalize the people around you. All these improvements are now rolling out to users.