As more counties impose quarantines and work from home and study from home programs, the Internet will become even more important than ever. It’s the only source of news, information, education, and entertainment for a lot of people and so content providers are scrambling to bring their best foot forward. Of course the most visited website is Google and so the tech giant is rolling out useful ways to access COVID-19 resources. Meanwhile, YouTube is guiding people to helpful resources on the platform as students have to rely on stay-at-home materials to continue their education.

When you search for Corona Virus or COVID-19 or related search terms, the search results page has now been organized so you can easily navigate information and resources. You’ll see tabs like Overview, Symptoms, Prevention, Treatments, and Statistics. You get links to helpful resources as well as a carousel of Twitter accounts from global, national, and local authorities. There’s also a sort of FAQ with answers taken from WHO and CDC sources.

Google is also introducing a dedicated website – google.com/covid19 – where you can find all the relevant information, specifically those connected to education, prevention, and local resources. The site is available in the U.S. and in English but it will expand to more territories and languages over the next few days, For those searching for urgent care, hospitals, and other medical services, you’ll get an alert in Search and Maps with the CDC recommendation.

Meanwhile, life goes on for some students who need to continue their education at home. YouTube has launched the [email protected] website full of learning resources and content across subjects like math, science, history, and arts. There’s a dedicated section for those 13 and below so parents can watch and learn together with their kids. YouTube Learning Destination has high-quality learning content for supplementary learning, learning moments, and tips for learners.

They’re also promoting #StudyWithMe videos where students around the world are sharing their study experiences and tips so those who are not used to studying alone will not feel so isolated. Meanwhile, YouTube Kids, the app for kids under 13, is still there for parents looking for a safer environment for their kids to watch entertaining and informative content. Managing screen time seems to be a thing of the past no?