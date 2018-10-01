When you broke something on your Pixel smartphone before, you would have to get in touch with an authorized 3rd-party fixer like uBreakiFix or Puls to get your devices fixed. But now it looks like Google is just about ready to launch its very own in-house mail-in Repair Center. If you go to Google Store, you’ll now find a section that is dedicated to helping your repair your Google-made smartphone, either through instructions or to actually send it for them to fix.

In case you just need help in figuring out how to fix your broken Pixel smartphone, there are links on the landing page to support pages that can help you. If you’re having audio problems, battery life issues, flashlight problems, or software issues, then they are giving you suggestions on how to fix these issues. Just remember that if you’re not confident enough to repair those things by yourself, then don’t even try it or ask a friend to help you.

But if the issue is a cracked screen or you drowned your phone accidentally, then it’s time for the professionals to work on it. You will be asked to enter your phone’s IMEI and if it is determined that it is still under warranty and that the issue is not caused by accidental damage, then your repair will still be free and you won’t even be charged for shipping.

If your issue is not covered under the warranty or your device is not under warranty anymore, you will get an estimate for the actual repair. For example, a cracked screen will be around $239 and a water damaged device will cost you $413. These costs are for the Pixel 2 XL and are tax exclusive. However, Google will cover shipping costs and will send you prepaid packaging at no charge. Repairs will take around 7-10 days after shipping.

So far, it’s only the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 3 XL that are eligible for the Repair Center. Obviously, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be added once it’s launched on October 9. Also, this is only available in the US for now.

VIA: Android Police