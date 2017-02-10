Google has recently made an important update to the Pixel and Pixel XL. The two Google phones now have access to Smart Home control. You can connect to different smart devices from Nest, Philips Hue, WeMo, SmartThings, and Honeywell. Of course, you need to have the Google Assistant enabled, specifically the “Home Control” command. We all know the drill: say “OK Google” directly to your device and the phone will do whatever you ask it to do.

When you say “OK Google”, you still need to choose the category whether it’s for the Pixel or Home Control. You can Add Rooms and Add Devices in the Home Control settings. You just need to log in your account for whatever brand or product you want to connect to.

You can also customize a title for each room so be creative. It can be fun to hear and identify the names you give each room in your smart home. You can name it just about anything.

Google will be rolling out the update in the coming days. Note that it’s ready for the Pixel and Pixel XL phones initially. Other devices that support Google Assistant will soon receive this enhancement so we’ll see.

VIA: SlashGear