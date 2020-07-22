Google brought camera-based translation to Google lens last year, allowing users to point their camera at any particular text and translate it into more than 100 languages. Now the search engine giant is extending this feature to Google Assistant on KaiOS phones in India. The feature is being rolled out in India chiefly because it is one of the largest markets for affordable devices and also has a rich diversity of languages.

People in India can require translation of text even while traveling between two states. With the help of this new camera-based translation feature built into the Assistant, a large number of people will be able to take advantage by simply pointing their camera at a street sign, product label etc.) and having it read back in the preferred language.

Google Assistant users on the KaiOS (which runs on many affordable smartphones include Nokia devices) can click on the camera icon from the Assistant and point the phone at any text that needs to be translated. The text will in real-time be read back in the preferred language for the user.

According to Google, the new feature is currently available for Hindi, English, and several other prominent languages including Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil. The support is expected to extend for two additional regional languages – Gujarati and Kannada.