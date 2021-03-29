Most of us have spent the past year or so getting used to or getting even more reliant on online shopping. That includes not just the actual buying process but also research on what best item to buy amongst the many, many choices out there. Google wants to help us narrow things down a bit with their new “Best Things for Everything Guide” microsite that highlights 1,000 products based on the most popular searches and choices on the web right now.

The microsite seems to be a temporary thing but at least for the next several weeks, you’ll be able to browse this new Best Things for Everything Guide. The site has eight product categories ranging from tech to home to parenting. Things are organized of course according to different categories like water filters, face masks, baby walkers, hoverboards, for parenting on-the-go, for your at-home repair shop, coffee makers, etc.

Once you tap on a product you want to explore more, you’ll see the usual product description as well as information like prices, reviews, and where you will be able to buy it online and also physical stores when available. The products they chose to include in the guide are some of the most popular ones that are searched for and bought eventually. The categories are also based on what people have been searching for the past few months.

Since there are only 1,000 products in this microsite, some of the products you’re looking for may not be there. But Google has several search tools you can use to make looking for the best buy easier. On the Shopping product page, you can compare prices, read user reviews, and check out product availability. For the latter, you can choose the “available nearby” filter so you can see local stores near you as well as if they have stocks of it or if it’s available for curbside pickup.

We don’t know exactly until when the Best Things for Everything Guide will be up but they did say “several weeks”. So if you’re looking for items to buy that are in those categories, better check out the microsite until it’s up. Or Google may also be using this as a test for a future new product. Let’s wait and see in a few weeks.