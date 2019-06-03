If you’re looking for movies to watch over the weekend but you don’t want to buy or rent them at full price (and you don’t want any of those Netflix or Hulu streaming services), Google is now bringing back the Ultimate Movie Weekend deals. This means you’ll be able to rent blockbuster movies for just $0.99. You also get some of the more recent titles at a discounted price which should be perfect for a movie marathon weekend from the comfort of your own gadget.

The Ultimate Movie Weekend first appeared earlier this year but somehow disappeared the past few months. But now, according to SlashGear, it’s back in the Google Play Movies & TV store and you’ll be able to rent selected titles for just $0.99. This includes some super hero movies like Man of Steel, Wonder Woman and The Suicide Squad, some kids and adult favorites like Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and The Lego Movie, and other titles for you to choose from.

There are also other deals that you can avail as part of their promo. Some of the newer titles have discounted rental prices. For example, Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse is just $2.99 instead of its usual price of $5.99. You can get these discounts in titles likes Aquaman, A Star Is Born, The Mule, etc. There are also $3.99 movies that have been brought down to $1.99.

While of course you can always just subscribe to Netflix and Hulu and a bunch of other streaming services and watch all the movies (and TV shows) that you want, some still prefer the rental service that Google offers. There are also those who would still prefer to buy digital copies of movies that they can “own”, which Google Play Movies & TV also does.

Now as to whether the Ultimate Movie Weekend is just available for this weekend or every weekend after that, we’ll have to find out once the next weekend rolls around. For now, go and rent those movies that you want to watch today.