Four years ago, when Google acquired Nest Labs, they spun it off into its own company under the Alphabet group. Since then, they have created their own popular portfolio of smart home products and in just the last year or so, they have sold more devices than the two previous years combined. Google itself has also been busy hardware-wise, but now they have decided to bring back Nest into the Google fold, combining it with the hardware team to be able to bring even more smart products to the home.

The reason for Nest rejoining the Google family is to further strengthen Google’s hardware portfolio. While they have been doing well with the Google Home family and its Pixel devices, Nest will bring something more to the table, in terms of smart devices. Google said that this is to “supercharge” the original mission of Nest, which is “to create a more thoughtful home” that will take care of the people within it.

What Google can contribute of course is its software prowess, particularly integration with Google Assistant. While Nest products already have Google’s virtual assistant built-in, combining the hardware, software, and services of both companies will solidify it and will have the artificial intelligence and the Assistant as the core of all the products.

While the announcement has only been done now, Google says they’ve already started collaborating so we can expect more reveals over the next few months. There hasn’t been any hint yet as to what the next products will be, so let’s just wait and see.

SOURCE: Google