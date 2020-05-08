Like many Google products and services these days, G Suite is also getting a round of updates. With the increasing demand for reliable messaging and communication, it is important that Google responds or at least keep up with mobile consumers. After introducing new Google Lens features, updates in 3D and AR in Search, plus several changes to YouTube and YouTube Music, the tech giant is ready with improvements to the likes of Duo, Messages, and the native phone app.

These are only some of Google’s messaging apps that are widely used by millions. The phone app for Android alone is on all Android phones. These related products now fall under a new group headed by G Suite’s VP and GM Javier Soltero.

This move is more for streamlining all communication products in one place and under one management. There will be no integration but we can expect more improvements in the future. Hopefully, the new leadership will be able to organize the division.

Recently, we learned Hangouts is being changed. Hangouts Video is now Google Meet which is offered free as Zoom rival. Hangouts Chat is now known as Google Chat.

There won’t be an integration of products or services anytime soon. Changes will be made by they won’t be rapid. Soltero knows too well that introducing changes right away “would be irresponsible”.

Soltero shared a statement about putting the products together in one place:



“The issue that people tend to have is their ability to see across [these apps] and see themselves as a Duo user and a Meet user and a Gmail user and so forth. [Users are telling me] ‘I’m everywhere, I fit into all of those buckets, can you just kind of make my life easier and better?’ And the answer is yes, that is the purpose of bringing these things together.”

Read on Google’s full statement on the topic:

We are bringing all of Google’s collective communication products together under one leader and unified team that will be led by Javier Soltero, VP and GM of G Suite. Javier will remain in Cloud, but will also join the leadership team under Hiroshi Lockheimer, SVP of Platforms and Ecosystems. Outside of this update, there are no other changes to the personnel and Hiroshi will continue to play a significant role in our ongoing partnership efforts.