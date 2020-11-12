A million years before this pandemic (actually just last January), the bushfires in Australia captured the world’s attention. Google says that one of the things that they noticed during this period and after was that interest in “Aussie creatures” or animals that were only found in Australia were on the rise this year. And so the newest things that you can enjoy in its 3D and AR glory on your mobile device and in your living room are eight of these Aussie animals.

The 3D and AR features on your Google search has been pretty interesting, with dinosaurs, skeletons, animals, and other things that you are able to view and study up close, at least digitally. The latest that Google is adding are these eight Australian creatures that you will now be able to see on your device and in your space. Just search for koala, kangaroo, quokka, wombat, platypus, emu, kookaburra or echidna.

Just like the previous 3D and AR items that you can view, just search for them on your Google mobile app or Chrome browser and then tap “View on 3D”. You can then choose to see it in your space so you can further explore it. You’ll be able to see them in life-size scale, see details about these animals, see their movement, and even hear their sounds on your Android device. You can also “take a picture” with the creatures.

Of course, the best thing would be to still see them in person but since travel is mostly restricted now, it may be a while before we can go to Australia and observe these animals in real life. So seeing them digitally with the power of augmented reality is the next best thing. This is something you can use to further your kids’ studies on zoology or if you’re just simply curious about these animals.

Google has slowly been growing its library of 3D animals and other things you can search for on the mobile app or on your mobile browser. They will probably be adding more in the next few months and of course we’ll tell you all about it.