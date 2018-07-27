Not all Android apps that have been approved to be released on the Play Store remain there forever. There are those that are regularly updated while others don’t get updated at all. Some suddenly disappear for whatever reason while there are those pulled for violations. Google has the right to remove apps that don’t follow regulations and just recently, the list the of banned apps was updated. The list has expanded and now includes cryptocurrency miners. This is bad news for crypto-miners who may be always busy doing their thing. Those apps are no longer allowed on the Play Store because they can cause damage to smartphones and tablets.

Google is also banning and removing a number of things from the Play Store including bullying, gratuitous violence, terrorist content, and hate speech. Some financial apps are being banned as well.

When you review the Developer Policy Center, you will read there: “We don’t allow apps that mine cryptocurrency on devices. We permit apps that remotely manage the mining of cryptocurrency.”

It seems there is a wide ban on crypto-mining apps going on. Apple also did a similar ban before Google announced theirs. There are Chrome extensions that do that but they’re also now being tracked down.

Crypto-mining apps are more than annoying. They oftentimes cause phones to overheat while malware brings further damage to other components like the battery. Hopefully, these crypto-miners will already be gone because really, they are doing more harm than good.

VIA: SlashGear