Google is believed to be working on improvements on anything related to AR. It seems it will introduce a new augmented reality device running on an Augmented Reality OS. This is according to a source who also shared some information that the tech giant has hired Mark Lucovsky as its new Operating System team for Augmented Reality at Google. This person is relevant because he used to work for Oculus VR/Facebook/Meta. He was a general manager for the company for four years so we know he has relevant experience.

Mark Lucovsky was also a Microsoft employee for 16 years. He then moved to Google back in 2004 to 2009.

A job listing was also sighted that pertains to the augmented reality technology. A post said: Our team is building the software components that control and manage the hardware on our Augmented Reality (AR) products. These are the software components that run on the AR devices and are the closest to the hardware. As Google adds products to the AR portfolio, the OS Foundations team is the very first software team to work with new hardware.

So it’s clear, the company is working on software that can control AR products. There is no mention of what product exactly but we believe there are AR devices in the works.

One could be an innovative AR device. There was a mention of an “overall camera device software” to be used for it.

Another job post tells us the person responsible for a team “will lead the design and develop an input framework for an embedded, real-time platform that will form the foundation for next-generation AR experiences”. That is for a Senior Software Developer Tech Lead, Input, Augmented Reality. Basically, the AR team “will make computing more perceptive, immersive, and accessible.”