Probably one of the most annoying things that can happen to a pop culture addict is when you’re out in a restaurant or even on your daily commute and then you hear a song but you forgot the title or you have no idea what song it is. Good thing there are now music discovery apps like Shazam and SoundHound that will put you out of your misery. But now you don’t even need to download those apps as the “What’s this song” feature of Google Assistant is rolling out to devices that are not Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL.

Just last month, those new owners of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were able to ask their Google Assistant “What’s this song?” whenever they would hear music they couldn’t identify. But it was only limited to those two devices that were “made by Google.” But now some users have reported that their non-Pixel devices that were already running on Google Assistant seem to have that functionality already.

The truth is that before there was Google Assistant, Google voice search, including the now practically defunct Google Now had this functionality already, although not as extensive as the aforementioned Shazam or SoundHound. But when they transitioned to Google Assistant, it inexplicably went away. The good news is that they’re slowly bringing it back.

The trigger seemed to have started rolling out to non Pixel devices last Friday and so you can expect it sometime soon, although there is no timeline for the rollout. So keep trying the “What’s this song?” query until such time when your Google Assistant can give you an actual answer.

VIA: Android Police