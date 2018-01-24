If you have more than one person with a Google Assistant account in your house or office, using the voice assistant part when using Google Home can be sometimes tricky. They’ve been developing something called Voice Match so that each person can individualize their own experience when using the home speaker. And since Google Assistant also connects your streaming services for casting content, it’s more important that it recognizes the correct voice with the correct account. Good thing Google has finally combined the two.

There isn’t any major announcement, probably since it’s also just a minor thing, but it is important for those who have multiple Google users at home. The support page for linking video streaming accounts was updated and if you read it closely, you’ll see a new note that they added. It basically states that you can link your Netflix personal profile to set up Voice Match and continue watching whatever video it is that you last watched when you accessed your streaming account.

After you’ve configured all that needs to be configured, just tap on Manage Profile and then change it to whichever profile you want to connect to your Google Assistant account. You can then start casting your content onto your TV screen or wherever it is supported.

Having Google Assistant connected to various content streaming services makes the digital assistant even more useful than it already is. Hopefully, we also get more devices that have Google Assistant and are voice-enabled soon.

VIA: 9 to 5 Google