You would think that a company that has a lot of various products, services, and apps will be able to properly integrate all of them with each other. But apparently, even a giant like Google can’t seem to perfect that. For those that have a Google Voice number and their regular mobile number, they sometimes would want to use them separately. But sending texts from the GV number through any of the platforms/apps can sometimes be a hit-and-miss proposition.

A support thread on the Google website talks about how if you set your GV number as your default SMS in Hangouts and if you set Hangouts as your default SMS app, the “OK Google, send a text” command will still bypass your GV number and send it through your regular mobile number. It can be a problem for those that don’t give out their carrier number to clients or colleagues but just uses a company-issued GV number or some other reason why they prefer Google Voice.

One user tagged Jan Jedrzejowicz, the product manager of Google Voice and Google Phone, on Twitter and he said that there will be an “OK Google, send a Google Voice message,” coming out soon. While this may not be the most ideal solution, of course, it will still help you send a GV message without having to manually bring out your phone and typing it in.

@JanJedrzejowicz I know you're busy but would you please be able to find time to finally fix this? https://t.co/QkgibQPKCy — Christian Simpson (@chrisimpsonline) September 4, 2017

Aside from the Google Voice app, this should also work on Android Wear, Google Assistant, and maybe even Android Auto as well. No time table was given, so we’ll just have to wait until it officially rolls out.

VIA: Android Police