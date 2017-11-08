Aside from being integrated with Sony Android TVs, the Google Assistant is receiving another update that will make the Android experience better than ever. The Google Assistant also received music recognition and now it’s getting a new feature that’s originally found in Allo for mobile. If you’re familiar with subscriptions, know that this one can be used to receive alert. It is an important feature of Google Assistant on Allo.

Sometimes, you just want to be reminded of your tasks and events or any information wih a simple message. Subscriptions make it possible for you to receive daily reminders that really matter to you. With the Google Assistant, just say “Send daily” and you will receive what you’ve asked right away or on schedule depending on your preference. You will see a confirmation where you can reply. You can view your current subscriptions or cancel an item you no longer want to see. You can also view them anytime via a carousel of alerts. A summary will be shown with each alert which you can tap to edit or cancel.

If you want to know the weather or any other related information, just say these following voice commands:

Send me weather everyday

Send me a poem everyday

Send me a quote everyday

Send me a funny video everyday

Send me a fun fact everyday

Send me a mindfulness tip everyday

VIA: 9TO5Google