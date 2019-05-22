If you have Bose’s latest speakers in your home or you’re planning on getting them, including their newly-announced smallest speakers, then you’ll be happy to know that you now have an option which digital assistant to use. When it launched, Amazon’s Alexa was the only one they supported but now Google has announced that support for the Google Assistant is also now available for the Bose Home Speaker 500, the Bose Soundbar 500 and 700, and the new compact speaker coming soon, the Bose Home Speaker 300.

You’ll now be able to do all Google Assistant-related things on your speakers like ask questions on Google Search, listen to music on supported music streaming services, use voice commands to stream videos on Chromecast-enabled TVs, control compatible smart home devices like lights and thermostats, check on the weather and traffic and your schedule for the day, and other things that a Google Assistant can do for you.

If you already have any of the Bose speakers mentioned above (well, except the Bose 300 of course but more on that later), they will receive a software update and it will let you know through a notification that Google Assistant is now a voice assistant option for you. Go to your Bose app and find the voice settings then choose Google Assistant as your default and it will guide you in the set-up process.

The Bose Home Speaker 300 was just recently announced and is the brand’s smallest smart speaker yet. It is a smaller and more affordable version of the Bose Home Speaker 500. It doesn’t have on-board display but Bose promises it still has the “powerful bass and true 360-degree sound” similar to the bigger version. It will be available later this summer and priced at $259.95.

If you’re buying Bose 300 or you’re planning to get any of the mentioned Bose speakers, Google Assistant will be available already right from the initial set-up.