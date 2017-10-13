The smart home game is on with the full integration of the Google Assistant. We see the tech giant’s virtual and smart assistant being added to several smart products, mobile devices, and services that we know it will someday saturate the consumer tech industry. The latest app to receive the Google Assistant feature is Hulu for Android TV.

The Google Assistant on Hulu for Android TV allows you to use voice control while watching your favorite shows. You can use voice commands to play, rewind, or fast-forward a show or movie so you don’t have to get your phone or the remote. These changes come with version 2.1.3 of the app on the Play Store but your device should also be capable of the Google Assistant feature and should be running at least Android 5.0 Lollipop.

With this update, you can soon command “skip”, “pause”, or “resume”. You can say this update is very minor but for those are lazy who depend on the Google Assistant, this is important. Actually, Hulu already announced it will push the same support for Alexa so this one for the Google Assistant is anticipated.

Download Hulu for Android TV from the Google Play Store

VIA: SlashGear