Probably one of our dreams for our virtual assistant is for it to understand multiple actions without you having to name them one by one. Google Assistant will soon be rolling out a feature called Routines that will let you do just that. With a phrase or sentence, a series of pre-set actions will be triggered on your device and the other connected devices that are supported by Google Assistant. Users will be able to create their triggers and will have ready-made options available as well.

You will be able to set up multiple actions with just one trigger phrase through Routines. For example, if you say “Good morning”, it can turn on the lights in your bedroom, read back to you your schedule for the day, and retrieve the weather and latest breaking news. It will be able to control your smart home devices that are connected to your Assistant and retrieve information for you when you need it.

Once Routines rolls out, it will replace the My Day menu and you will also be able to use it to play various audio content like the morning news from your favorite station or an evening news program from any of the available services. You will already get ready-made options from the app but you will also be able to create your own triggers, including which services and actions that can be controlled by your device.

Google has already started rolling out the Google Assistant Routines so expect it to reach you anytime soon. However, “Good morning” seems to be the only option for trigger right now so the other customization options might come at later updates.

