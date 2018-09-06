If you’ve gotten used to depending on Google Assistant to answer your questions and to do your bidding (well, to a certain extent), when it becomes dysfunctional or broken, then that’s an issue. Well even if you’re not entirely dependent on it, there’s still an expectation that it should function as it should or else that’s a problem. However, the AI-powered virtual assistant seems to be having a few glitches lately, as evidenced by complaints in forums and on social media.

One of the problems that needs fixing is that Google Assistant automatically changes from the language you choose in the settings to US English without you doing anything. The semi good news is that it seems to be affecting only those that have chosen other kinds of English like Australian or UK English. But it’s still bad news for those who preferred to use those two over US English. It would have been worse if it affected any of the other languages available like French, Hindi, Portuguese, etc.

Another problem being constantly reported, and which apparently has been going on for months, is that its Voice Match feature isn’t working. This is an issue for those who use Google Assistant to unlock their device or to use Google Maps when driving. The other kind of good news is that it seems that the majority of those affected are using the recently released Xiaomi POCO F1. But there are also others who are affected.

In both cases, Google acknowledged that there was an issue. With the reverting to US English problem, they are currently investigating it and working on the issue, so patience is required. With the Voice Match problem, they said in August that they already fixed it, but obviously, people are still having problems with it.

While brands of course take their time to make official statements when their products have issues, sometimes, all consumers are looking for is the assurance that they are looking into it and are trying to come up with a solution. So Google, ball is in your court.

VIA: PiunikaWeb