When you ask your Google Assistant something, how the reply looks depends on what you were asking in the first place. It can be web results directly, various cards, directly opening an app, or sometimes speech bubbles that show an ongoing “conversation” with your digital assistant. But now Google is removing those text bubbles and making the fonts bigger, at least for some of the more “casual” conversations that you’re having with the assistant. This makes for better visibility, in case you need to read those jokes better.

According to 9 to 5 Google, you’ll see some changes in the messaging thread on Google Assistant which captures your questions and your Assistant’s answers. Removing the bubble lets Google bring a larger font size which is beneficial for those who prefer to have their messages easily readable. This is also better as an accessibility tool for those who prefer reading rather than hearing Google Assistant. And your previous responses will become smaller and turn gray so it’s easier to see the latest and newest messages.

However, this doesn’t show up on all your conversations with Assistant. Most of your questions or commands actually lead to cards or web results. So the previous conversation bubbles weren’t really applicable here. The font for this kind of response remains the same. The tweaked font shows up during the fun, casual talks that you have with Google Assistant, like asking it to tell you a joke or some nonsense you ask when you’re bored or something.

Google has been trying to tweak Assistant into something that’s more conversational and interactive and not just a “robot” that you give commands to and ask questions from. Siri and Alexa have been trying to do so as well but with a name like Google Assistant, there may be some walls to make it more personable. But improving both the UI and the features of the digital assistant can go a long way towards making it even more useful than it is now.

Google Assistant’s larger text size is now rolling out to the latest versions of the Google app on Android. Hopefully, it will also expand to other commands and responses from Assistant as well.