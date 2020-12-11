The Google Assistant is offering important updates for wired headsets. More and more devices are getting smarter with Google Assistant. From phones to wearables to smartwatches to smart home gadgets, you can easily talk to “Google” almost anytime, anywhere. When it comes to headsets, mostly the wireless models take advantage of the Google Assistant. But what about those wired ones? They can now as the Google Assistant is available for them. It doesn’t matter if the headset connects via a 3.5mm headphone jack or a USB-C, you can now enjoy the Google Assistant experience.

The Android team has added the feature to most Android phones. As soon as you plug in a headset, a notification will appear. It will ask if you want to set up the Google Assistant.

You can try it. Don’t dismiss the notification. If you do dismiss it, you can just trigger the Assistant. Wait for the “Finish headphone setup” or “Headphone settings” bubble. Make sure you also allow the Google app to access notifications. You also need to allow them to appear on headphones when the phone is locked and when the wired headset is plugged.

These features are similar to what the Pixel USB-C Buds offer. If you’ve tried them, they are basically the same. Google Assistant support is ready for the wired headsets–it’s about time.

Google has also been working on a new Assistant design that adds the light bar to all Android devices. You may see a new panel where the Assistant logo is at the center with the message “Hi, how can I help?” underneath. A carousel for shortcuts and actions for apps are also included.

Launch the Snapshot feed from the bottom-left corner of the screen. Launch the keyboard input from the right. Most Google Assistant Android phones are said to have received the light bar design. Let us know if you see it as well.