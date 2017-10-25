Google Home isn’t all about serious voice commands, playing music, or answering all your search queries. With the Google Assistant, it can be your new bestfriend. If not, as a babysitter perhaps? This smart speaker can do many things so we’re not surprised that parents will turn to the Google Assistant for advice, answers, and some tips on parenting. The Google Assistant knows a lot of stuff and can offer different games, stories, and activities that are specially designed for the whole family.

If you have young kids, you will find the Google Assistant very helpful. You can play with it, imagine together, and learn new information. If you live in the US, you should be familiar with this one now as there are new smart speakers getting the voice control and intelligent assistant feature.

With the Google Assistant on your Google Home or Google Home Mini, you can play many games, play your favorite music, learn new facts, or ask many trivia. The L’earn, Play, and Imagine’ categories will respond to the following voice commands. Start by saying “Ok Google” and then say a particular phrase.

Learn

• “Let’s learn”

• “Play space trivia”

• “Talk to Everyday Heroes”

• “Help me with my homework”

Play

• “Let’s play a game”

• “Play Mickey Mouse Adventure”

• “Talk to What’s My Justice League Super Hero?”

• “Play Sports Illustrated Kids Trivia”

Imagine

• “Tell me a story”

• “Tell me the story of The-Not-So-Scaredy cat”

• “Play Strangest Day Ever”

• “Play Jungle Adventure”

The children can use Google Home and personalize Google Assistant with the permission and supervision of their parents. Family Link is one feature that allows reliable and easy management for parents who may benefit from the activities. Take advantage of the Voice Match so you can train the Assistant to listen to and recognize up to six different voices.

Here are dozens of titles added to the Apps for Families developer program: Animal Trivia, Bobby Science, CK-12, Country Capitals Game, Ding Dong Coconut, Everyday Heroes, Fizz Buzz Game, Harry Potter Quiz, Jungle Adventure, Math Showdown, Mickey Mouse Adventure, Middle School Physics Game, National Geographic Bee, Planet Quiz, and PlayKids. View the full list HERE.

SOURCE: The Keyword, Google Home