Google Assistant has been trying to live up to its name with various features being introduced every month. Previously, you could already use the digital assistant to make restaurant reservations for you. Now, if you’re planning a movie night out, you’ll be able to do it more conveniently through the Google Assistant on your Chrome web browser. They are partnering with more than 70 cinemas and ticketing services all over the U.S. and the U.K to make this happen, of course with the power of Duplex technology.

When you’re planning to watch a movie, you just have to say, “Ok Google, showtimes for Frozen II in San Jose this weekend”. You can also just do a search on your Google app if you don’t feel like verbally asking. You can then choose which theater you want to go to and what time you’ll watch the movie, your Assistant can then buy the tickets for you. Google’s partners include Fandango, MovieTickets.com, AMC, or MJR Theaters in the U.S., or ODEON in the UK.

After choosing which service to use, the Assistant will then go to Chrome for the actual purchasing of the ticket. Because you have the Duplex technology working for you, the Google Assistant will be able to input your information, navigate the site, and even add the payment information that you’ve already saved in Chrome. All of these can be done with voice commands and touch input and already includes finding the theater, reserving seats, paying for the purchase, etc and Assistant will do most of the heavy lifting.

If your theater or buying service hasn’t partnered with Google yet, you’ll just have to do it the old-fashioned way, with you doing all the work, which in this day and age seems inconceivable for some people. Hopefully, they’ll be able to expand this to other services and eventually, other territories as well. The services we mentioned above now have a distinct advantage for users who don’t like buying stuff manually and would rather use Assistant to help them.

Google says that they will be expanding the Duplex technology for Google Assistant to other tasks eventually. The next one that they’ll be adding is car rentals.