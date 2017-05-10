When Google started rolling out its Assistant feature, it was first seen, or rather, heard in their messaging app, Allo. However at launch, it was only available in English but later on slowly added more languages like German, Hindi, Japanese, and Portuguese. Now it seems like two more languages have been added, specifically French and Spanish. Now you can ask help from the digital assistant in your native language (well, if those are your native languages of course).

Google Assistant in Allo is pretty useful if you don’t want to leave the app anymore while chatting with someone but you also want to get specific information, whether it’s sport scores, sharing recipes, or travel plans. And you can do it in either French or Spanish or any of the other languages mentioned above. You can manually adjust the language setting in Assistant or simply say, “Talk to me in French” or whatever language you want to add.

If you need any help or information, just add @google to your Allo chat and you can already get started. You can also now use Smart Reply not just in English but also now with these two, if they’re your native language, if it’s supported. So if a friend asks you something in French, you can quickly send a “Oui” or “Non” reply. It will recognize the language you’re chatting in and adjust the quick replies automatically. Soon it will also add smart replies for photos.

Google has promised to bring Assistant and Smart Reply to more languages in the future. Now if only more people were using Allo, yes?

SOURCE: Google (1), (2)