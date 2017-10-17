If you’re not comfortable with machine-learning digital assistants, well then you probably think of Siri, Alexa, Bixby, and Google Assistant as somewhat creepy digital beings. But now Google turns its GA into a somewhat even creepier creature as Halloween is almost upon us. Assistant is now programmed to give you spooky, sometimes hilarious, maybe even helpful answers to specific Halloween-related questions you might want to ask it if you’re bored or if this really is your most favorite time of the year.

For example, if you ask “Ok Google, what should I be for Halloween?,” you will get around five questions that will help Assistant determine what’s the best Halloween costume for you. But don’t expect a “serious” answer as it can sometimes suggest “a complete ecosystem.” It can also be an actual helpful thing, like asking it to remind you to buy Halloween candy for the trick or treaters that will come your way on the evening of October 31.

If you want a “scary story” from Google Assistant, you can say, “Ok Google, scare me” and you might just get a spooky, emoji-filled haiku or an urban legend about an assistant that wouldn’t help (lol, nice one, GA). If you need help getting rid of monsters, you might get some practical advice on how to turn yourself into a monster so they wouldn’t bother you.

And the coolest thing would be to say, “Ok Google, let’s get spooky” and it will play an hour-long “Halloween Sounds” track and if you have connected lights, they will flicker on and off. It may even take control of connected TVs (but some have said with glitches”. So go ahead and start messing with your creepy Google Assistant, at least just for Halloween.

SOURCE: Google