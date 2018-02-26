Google has many things in store for the tech world. We’re not just talking about the mobile industry in one or few countries but in many industries all over the world. It’s already working on the next Android version which we’ll be introduced at the Google I/O 2018. At this year’s Mobile World Congress, we’ll get to see new Android-powered devices from smartphones to tablets to smart speakers and smart displays. Some of them will be powered by the Google Assistant while some will run on Bixby or Alexa. The Google Assistant may be the most popular among the smart voice assistants out there and we believe it will only go bigger.

Since it was introduced in 2012, the Google Assistant has tried to make things and tasks smarter and more convenient for most people. The feature has been integrated with a number of services and devices from numerous brands already. We just told you it would expand to 25 countries and add new languages and it’s happening now. Google has promised it would work closely with the mobile ecosystem to deliver the smart assistant to more people.

Today, we’re hearing more good news as the Assistant will be available in over 30 new languages in more locations. From eight languages, the year 2018 will end with more than 30 languages. Some of the languages that will be added include Thai, Swedish, Dutch, Danish, Norwegian, Indonesian, and Hindi. Expect more will be added the following year. With the addition of new languages, the Google Assistant will soon be multilingual. It will be able to speak English, French, and German.

More OEMs will bring Google Assistant to more Android devices especially now there’s the Assistant Mobile OEM. This program aims to enable companies to start building deeper integrations between device features and the Assistant, taking advantage of conversational interfaces and natural language understanding. That goal is to make more device-specific commands, hardware-based AI chip integration, more custom integrations, and make “Ok Google” work even when the screen is off. First brands to join the game include Xiaomi, Sony Mobile, and LG.

Google has also introduced the Assistant Carrier program that allows networks and carriers to make the most of the Google Assistant for the benefit of the customers. Soon, more Routines will be added so you can automate more tasks and receive reminders and notification based on a location.

SOURCE: The Keyword (Google)