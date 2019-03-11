While digital assistants have made our lives more convenient, it hasn’t reached yet the level of real-life conversations like what we see in sci-fi movies with artificial intelligence. But companies like Google are trying to do their best to improve how we interact with them and our smart devices, especially with the latest of their new features. If you have a Smart Display that supports Google Assistant, you will now be able to have continued conversations with it without having to trigger it repeatedly.

Having to say “Hey Google” or “Okay Google” over and over when you’re just trying to have one long conversation with Google Assistant. Now you will be able to have a more natural back-and-forth with it because of the new feature that you will have to activate. Go to Settings, then Preferences, and then toggle on the Continued Conversation.

You will of course still have to start things off with the trigger phrase but afterwards, it will stay active for a while so that it can continuously respond to your queries or command. It is currently available in English only across all the Smart Displays like Google Home Hub, Lenovo Smart Display, JBL Link View, and LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9.

Google Assistant has also been bringing some new features the past few weeks, particularly with Smart Displays. This includes the Interpreter Mode which does real-time translation for selected languages, having a single dashboard to control supported devices, the ability to add Smart Display to a speaker group and adding controls to adjust the volume, sharing photos from Live Albums with Google Photos, etc.

The update to the Continued Conversations with Smart Display has now rolled out so just go ahead and toggle it on and test it out if it really is more natural now.

SOURCE: Google