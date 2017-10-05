When Google announced their new hardware products (Pixel 2, Pixelbook, etc) the other day, they also revealed that their virtual personal assistant, Google Assistant, is also receiving some new features which should make it more accessible to other apps and devices. You can do more with your Nest devices because of its connection to Google Assistant. With Spotify, both free and premium users will be able to control their music across supported devices, just by saying the magic words, “Ok Google”.

If you use a lot of Nest devices to make your home smarter, you can do a lot more now that Google Assistant has been updated, with more to come later this year. You can say, “OK Google, show me the backyard” and your Nest Cams will stream live footage to your Chromecast. You can also set up your Nest devices to do automated routines, like if you say “OK Google, I’m leaving”, it will turn on your Nest Cams, turn down the thermostat, and turn off the lights, depending on what you set up with your routine. The upcoming Nest Hello video doorbell will also be able to broadcast to your Google Home devices whoever is at your door.

As for Spotify, you will now be able to control your music streaming service through Google Assistant-supported devices. First, you have to link your account of course and set it as the default music service. Then you can start giving it commands like “OK Google, play Discover Weekly” or “OK Google, play the latest album by Taylor Swift” or “Ok Google, play my Daily Mix 1 on my Chromecast”.

Some of the new features for Google Assistant include the option to change it to a male voice (for US only), the ability to make purchases through selected partners, broadcasting to all your connected Google Home speakers, etc. It will, of course, be integrated with new Google devices like Pixel Buds, Pixelbook, Pixel Pen, etc.

