If you’re a huge fan of EGOT (that’s Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tonys for you) winner John Legend, then you’ll be happy to know that you can expect him to make cameo appearances in all your Google Assistant-supported devices. For a limited time only, you will be able to hear him respond to some specific queries and requests that you make, including of course making him use his dulcet tones to serenade you whenever you want to, like your own personal crooner.

Basically, when you ask specific questions for your Google Assistant, you’ll get John Legend’s canned responses. To activate it, you have to say “Hey Google, talk like a Legend”. You can ask him “What’s the temperature outside?” or “Why is the sky blue?” and you’ll get the R&B superstar to answer you. Other questions that you can ask involve some “personal” questions about him, his music preference, and of course his also famous other half, Chrissy Teigen.

Other responses to your Google Assistant queries will be in the regular voice that you’ve previously chosen. Go to your Assistant settings if you want it to become John Legend’s voice. You may also hear some fun things if you ask Google to serenade you or something obvious as “Hey Google, are we just ordinary people?”. Hopefully, Google will list all the things you can ask or request that will give you a legendary answer.

All devices that have Google Assistant, like Google Home speakers and Smart Displays and of course Android smartphones, will be able to experience John Legend serenading them. Well, that is if you’re in the US and you use English as your default language.

This is just the first in what should be a series of cameo voices on Google Assistant as it is apparently one of the top requests they’re getting from users. They are able to do this with the help of WaveNet, a state-of-the-art synthesis model and of course hours spent in the recording studio of the voice talent, just like what John did for this project. We wonder who’s coming up next.

SOURCE: Google