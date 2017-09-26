Google is known as the top search engine so it only makes sense that it adds the search function to almost any service it offers. One of the tech giant’s latest ventures is the Google Assistant that is slowly being integrated into a number of devices and other services. It was made available first on Google Home and select Android devices but now, you can access it from other smart products and even iOS.

Google is determined to improve this feature by adding a Search bar when you check the list of actions. It’s not really surprising. In fact, we know you’ve only been waiting for this enhancement. There are hundreds to probably thousands of Assistant actions available but we can’t possibly know them all. You can easily browse them while in the Google Home app and with the minor update, you can search for all the

integrations from other parties such as Hue, Honeywell, and SmartThings. Third-party services that can also be searched include the Roomba, Alarm.com, Logitech, Knock Knock Who, and Number Genie among others.

You will now see a search icon on the top right area of the app when browsing for categories. This way, you can easily find what you are looking for. No need to scroll through a long list as you can just type and search. You can still swipe through the card interface but using the search bar is much easier.

Using search is also more convenient to use because you can search for a particular category by simply entering a keyword. All devices with Google Assistant should have the search bar and icon now.

VIA: Android Police