If you are used to using Google Assistant to make some tasks automated and to also do some of those tasks hands-free. Google of course keeps adding new features to its digital assistant that can help make users’ lives a bit more convenient. The newest batch of new features includes find my phone commands for iPhones, helping you to order online easier, sunrise/sunset routines, and more routines in general. Plus, since the Oscars are just a few days away, you can also ask Google Assistant any Oscars-related questions.

One of the most popular commands for Google Assistant is “Hey Google, find my phone”, proving that a lot of people easily misplace their smartphones around their house. Now if you also keep losing your iPhone, you’ll be able to also use this command to find it through your connected smart speaker or smart display. So both Android and iOS devices can be found through a notification or a custom ringing sound even if it’s on silent or on Do Not Disturb mode.

Since restaurant delivery and pickup is much more popular now, a lot of businesses have added the order button to their Search and Maps business profiles. Google Assistant can now help you complete your order through Duplex on the web. Search for a restaurant and then tap order online and then check out. If it’s a restaurant that’s partnered with Google, Google Assistant will automatically fill in all the contact and payment information, if you’ve synced it with Google Autofill and Google Pay. They’re partnering with several restaurant chains in the U.S at launch.

The sunrise and sunset Routines are now available globally so you can set up routines depending on the time of day, like turning on the lights and sprinklers at sunset. Speaking of routines, since there are so many, there is now a dedicated section in the Ready-Made Routines that highlights and suggests specific ones you can use. You can even add a shortcut icon for your most-used or favorite Routines on your Android homescreen.

Lastly, you can ask Google Assistant for anything Oscars-related from when it will be airing to what are the favorites to win to who is the best dressed during the ceremony happening later this month. All these new features are now available on your Google Assistant, although some are location-based.