The Google getting an update is always anticipated as such usually shows major improvements and features not only with the search function but the whole Google system. The Google app beta channel is now open and those people testing the program has just received the v6.13 version. This is the update that brings some “alpha” items before the app is ready for commercial release.

This update brings some changes to the lite mode and the recent search topics being found in a page. The Google Assistant also brings a new process of adding payment information you can use in the future. Android Police happened to do a teardown of the APK and discovered a number of things. Take note that updating to this version may put your device at risk. It’s not always recommended to upgrade to such right away because thy are not yet fully ready. Feel free to install this update if and only if you understand coding.

Some of the important features of this particular update include the enabling of Google Assistant on non-Pixel phones. Newly added are Recent topics and Lite mode, Payments in Google Assistant, downloading of pages for offline search results, and keyboard input support for Google Assistant.

Download Google search app from APK Mirror

VIA: Android Police