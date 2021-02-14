If you’re one of those people who easily fall into Internet rabbit holes, this might be good or bad news for you. Google seems to be testing out a new feature that will show you a “people also view” section when you’re reading a news article either on the Google app or through Google Discover. The good news is that you’ll be able to read up on related news to the one you’re currently reading. The bad news is that you might get stuck on the Internet for the next few hours if that’s your thing.

Some websites have spotted the Google test that seems to be part of their planned in-app browser redesign that we previously talked about. The bottom bar will show a new pull tab that slides open a new sheet that is called “people also view”. There’s a Google logo at the top of the sheet and underneath, you get a feed of articles and videos that are related to the link you’re currently reading. This way you don’t have to do another search when you want to know more about the topic or issue.

Some of the things you will see are full-width cards while there are also content carousels shown at times. This way if you’re using the Google App or the Google Discover feature, you won’t have to switch to a different browser window, making it a more seamless experience. This feature seems pretty similar to the “also watched” section in YouTube and is aimed for those who like going down internet rabbit holes when reading about a news item or a current issue that has captured their attention.

9 to 5 Google says that this is probably the reason why Google is going for a custom browser experience rather than going to the browser directly. Just last month, Google started testing an in-app browser redesign with a bottom bar for easier one-hand browsing with its own site settings like Safe Browsing and clearing history, plus other features that you may already see on the Chrome browser.

The “people also view” section seems to be showing up only for select Google app beta testers. We don’t know yet when this will show up for more users or if it will show up at all. We’ll have to wait and see how the testing goes.