With Yahoo dead, every Google lover is more convinced that Google is indeed the top search giant. We never doubted that for a second but sometimes, it can be a bit confusing with the algorithms changing from time to time. Web marketers dread those times when they have to change strategies just so their sites would come up on top of the search engine results. That problem is usually on the part of the website owners. But for us lurkers stalkers searchers, an interrupted search is a bit of a problem.

For people using the Android version of the Google app, here’s some good news: Google will immediately show search results as soon as connected to the Internet if and when a search fails for the first time. There will be moments that search is interrupted especially when you’re out, no thanks to unreliable mobile Internet or WiFi. Google made some enhancements to the Google app as it will soon deliver search results.

Feel free to continue searching with a single tap on the updated Google app. Spotty connections should no longer be a nuisance. What the app will do is save search results once retrieved. Even if you don’t get to see them because of failed connection, the app will show the results once completed and once there is Internet access.

Google streamlines search results pages so you don’t have to worry about excessive data charges or battery drain.

SOURCE: The Keyword