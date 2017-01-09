Google Doodles are more than just fun things that the search giant adds to their homepage. It also reminds us of important events and milestones that we otherwise may not remember (or even know). But sometimes, you miss out on these amazing doodles and games so Google has rolled out a minor server-side update to allow you to turn on notifications for these on your smartphone’s Google app. This is probably just one of the many notification options you will eventually have the option to turn on.

Previously, when you go to the settings of your Google mobile app, there is no section for notifications. But Google has quietly added this and it’s even at the top of the settings page, ahead of Search and Home screen customization options. For now though, the only option you have on the Notifications settings is to toggle on and off for “New Doodle games, videos, and interactive experiences”. This is a good way to bring people’s attention to those interesting things that Google chooses to highlight every once in a while.

The notifications for your feed cards, or what you formerly know as Google Now, is not in the new main notifications section but is still in the Your Feed section under the search settings. It may just be that they haven’t transferred it yet to the new section, but it may cause confusion for some new users of the Google app.

You don’t have to update anything manually, but just wait for the server-side update to come to your Google app, as long as you carry the most recent version of the app and it is also not limited to the current beta version.

VIA: 9 to 5 Google