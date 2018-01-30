Of all the apps by the tech giant, the Google app is obviously the most frequently updated app. An update was released a couple of weeks ago and this week, it’s receiving another round of update that tells something about what could be coming to the Google Assistant smart voice service in the near future. After some references to primary and secondary languages and smart displays, the Google Assistant might receive custom hotwords. There’s also the idea of offline podcast downloads and bilingual support for Google app 7.20.

Google App v7.20 beta is available on the Play Store. If you’re enrolled in the Google App beta, you may have probably received a notification about the latest beta version becoming available. There is no changelog yet but a recent APK teardown reveals a number of improvements that had something to do with the new smart displays and the Google Assistant. Google Duo support may be ready soon unless the company decides to pull a feature out.

Apart from “Ok Google”, smart speakers can also now understand “Hey Google”. In the coming weeks, we may get to use custom hotwords to activate the Google Assistant. Hopefully, you can set up new phrases to use the Assistant can recognize.

The Google Assistant may support new, different, and multiple languages as per several strings on the code of the app teardown. We’re almost certain it’s arriving because the feature can be activated on a Google Home Mini.

Podcasts can be downloaded for offline listening. You can download some podcasts you listed to but the offline files will be deleted after 30 days. Other changes include Online Routines, Order and delivery status, Voice selection rename, Updated Recent icon, and Tweaked hotword setup.

VIA: 9TO5Google