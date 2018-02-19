Some people are going crazy over Instagram’s decision to alert users when people screenshot their Stories. Imagine the horror of seeing such if you’re the one doing the stalking. Never again will be try doing a screenshot on Instagram. It’s no secret that most people capture the screen when they find something interesting. Many phones allow easier ways on how to do it but we know there is still a better method. No matter how you take a screenshot on whatever device you have, we know you’d want something that can easily edit the image.

Google has been working on a related feature that may work as a built-in screenshot editor. Small updates have been introduced but not all Android users can take advantage of it. Now you can get the latest Google app version (7.21) and see for yourself how you can easily share and edit screenshots.

Download the updated app and make sure you are logged into your. Check privacy settings and enable ‘Edit and share screenshots’. You should see this option there all the way to the bottom of the list.

When you do a screenshot while in the Google app, a panel will slide up from the bottom complete with a preview and options to Share or Edit. This small preview is on-screen but the image or screenshot is also running in the background. Click on the preview or swipe away to view the original screenshot.

If you want to edit the image, choose Edit and you can soon doodle or crop the picture. You can also block out, highlight, or draw on the photo.

VIA: 9to5Google