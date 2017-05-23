It’s been six years since the lives of Syrians have been forever changed and things have actually not become better. And people all over the world who do not live there and who are not involved in the crisis have a lot of questions and maybe do not trust everything they find in the Internet for answers. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and Google have now come up with a new website called “Searching for Syria” in order to bring accurate information and also to give them a way to help and bring even more awareness to this crisis.

Google says that the five most common search questions regarding Syria and the crisis are:

– What was Syria like before the war?

– What is happening in Syria?

– Who is a refugee?

– Where are Syrian refugees going?

– How can I help Syrian refugees?

Using the data from the UNHCR and Google, the website uses statistics, videos and images, as well as the stories of actual people who have been displaced by the six-year-and-counting civil war. The site also uses 360-degree videos of ancient sites that have been damaged or destroyed, which is also one of the saddest results of this crisis, but second only of course to the effect on human lives.

Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said that the website aims to dispel all the myths and misconceptions that people might be having about Syria and the refugee crisis. Since this is what they consider the “biggest humanitarian tragedy of today”, it is important that people have the correct information in order to react and act accordingly. And more than just having all the information at hand, the website also has information on how to donate to the UNHCR specific to the Syrian crisis, as well as the #WithRefugees petition that calls on guaranteed education for refugee children and homes for the displaced.

SOURCE: Google