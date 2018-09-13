Instant messaging on mobile devices have improved over the decade. People nowadays seem to rely more on IMs or DMs instead of SMS (I know I do). For Google, it’s been working to expand RCS messaging in more locations. It’s even pushing the platform for carriers and businesses. It’s been years since the tech giant, GSMA, and dozens of global operators agreed to use RCS. We’re expecting more brands will join in the game like Samsung here. The South Korean company and Google recently made a deal to collaborate on RCS Messaging for Android.

The team-up means Samsung Messages and Android Messages will be integrated soon. The Rich Communication Services (RCS) is aimed to be a global messaging platform. It will be offering seamless interoperability and message transmission.

With RCS, you can communicate over WiFi, view read receipts, see typing indicators, and start group chats. You may also send hi-res videos and photos across different platforms.

Simply put, RCS is much like iOS’ iMessage but of course, for Android devices. Any collaboration by Samsung and Google usually results in delivering success. Both companies each has its own RCS technology and combining them will make things better.

Included in the RCS platform are cloud and business messaging services. Not all Samsung devices will receive the RCS features at launch though. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ will have RCS first followed by the Galaxy S8 Active, S9/S9+, Note 8, Note 9, and some Galaxy A and J series units.

