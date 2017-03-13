When Google unveiled at last year’s I/O conference their collaboration with Levi’s which is an actual smart jacket, some were pretty excited but also some were skeptical that the product will go beyond the conceptual stage and will actually go commercial. Well, they have proven their critics wrong (well, if this will actually push through) as they have announced at this week’s SXSW in Austin that the Levi’s Commuter Trucker Jacket x Jacquard will be available in the market by fall and it will cost $350.

If you have not heard anything about this jacket after last year’s announcement, it was made in partnership with Levi’s and marries fashion and technology through a connective fabric that would let you control your smartphone through various gestures on your jacket. The left cuff in particular will serve as your touchpad that you can touch or swipe to do various things if you have no way of actually using your smartphone. You can answer (or dismiss) a phone call or play music or have a text read back to you.

You will be able to customize the gestures through an accompanying app. The jacket will also come with a small rechargeable battery that will last you around 2 days before you have to recharge. The Commuter jacket is of course meant for those who are, well, commuting, as you probably will not be able (or should not) use your device while driving or even riding a bike.

This product has come out of Google’s Advanced Technology and Products (ATAP) division which is at the forefront of creating these cutting edge products. With this one, the fabric technology that they used can be used on other items of clothing so expect them to come up with other wearable tech soon. The Levis Commuter Jacket x Jacquard by Google will be available by fall, although they haven’t said where yet.

