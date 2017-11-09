If there’s one industry that needs a shot of diversity, the world of gaming is probably at the top of a long list. Google is doing its part in expanding this world by supporting programs that are focused on this and by partnering with organizations aiming for more representation in the industry. Google Play and Ideas United partnered to create Infinite Deviation: Games to look for games in development that they can support. They have recently announced the three winners which they will be funding to bring their games to the market.

The Infinite Deviation program was actually an initiative created to tackle the issue of representation and diversity in computer science, but now they have applied this to gaming as well. They invited game designers from various backgrounds and asked them to pitch a mobile game that will appeal to an audience that generally feels underrepresented when it comes to the available games in the market. Judges included industry experts and they were able to not just score the proposed games but give personal feedback as well.

Historic Gay Bar Tycoon by Queermo Games not only gives you a lesson in how bars played into LGBT history, but you also get to manage a bar that appeals to the queer community, made by queer folks themselves. Based on the name, we assume that it plays like your usual tycoon games, but this time with gender representation. Burn Ban by Pride Interactive is an interactive visual novel where you explore the story of a mentally ill queer girl named Twig and the mystery behind a seemingly dead person’s social media account suddenly becoming active.

Ghost in the Graveyard is a mobile mystery game where the only clue you have on your brother’s disappearance is his old mobile device. The game description doesn’t really describe what makes the game diverse, unless you count ghost representation, so let’s wait for the game to come out, along with the other two winners.

SOURCE: Google