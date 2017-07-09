While a lot of people are still confused why Google has a separate app for calling and messaging, those who are already on the latter are waiting for the arrival of a desktop client for the Allo app. While we know that it is indeed arriving, the time frame initially given has already passed us by. But according to a Twitter response from Google’s Head of Product for Allo and Duo, it will be arriving in a “few more weeks” but they are “on it”.

In February of this year, Nick Fox, the Google VP of Communications teased that a desktop client for Allo will be happening soon. Then a few months later in May, he said that the web client is “a month or two from public release.” Well here we are now, a month or two later, and we still did not have an official word that it will be arriving. But then a Twitter user point blank asked Amit Fulay, the aforementioned Head of Product, and he responded by saying that it will be arriving in a few more weeks.

On it … few more weeks — Amit Fulay (@amitfulay) July 8, 2017

Okay, so that’s not really a very specific time frame because “a few” can mean anywhere from 2-50 (or more!) weeks. And we are also not sure if this will actually be a desktop client or just a web version of the messaging app. We’re of course hoping for the former since the current set-up with Hangouts forces us to have Chrome open all the time, if we want to use it on our desktops.

Allo still hasn’t gotten the momentum Google was expecting, despite having really cool stickers on board. Who knows, maybe having a desktop version may turn things around for this messaging app and allows it to compete with Viber, WhatsApp, etc.

SOURCE: @amitfulay

VIA: Android Police