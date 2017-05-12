Google Allo has this interesting new feature – you take a selfie and Allo uses neural networks combined with artists’ renditions to turn said selfie into a sticker pack. Ok, so it’s something you might not really have a use for as of now, but you can’t deny the fact that it’s actually nicely done.

So if you have Google Allo on your phone, you can try this new feature out. Works like this, Google says: “Simply snap a selfie, and it’ll return an automatically generated illustrated version of you, on the fly, with customization options to help you personalize the stickers even further.”

The simple explanation is that Google applies some algorithms to the selfie you took. It takes into consideration elements like lighting conditions, eye color, hairstyles, surrounding visual contexts to generate these stickers. Google applies neural networks to what the cameras see, and then matches them with a huge collection of artists’ works to give you your very individualized sticker collection.

To get more info on this feature, you can click on the source link below. The feature is now rolling out to Allo for Android, and Google says Allo on iOS will be getting this feature soon enough.

SOURCE: Google