Google Allo may not be the most popular messaging app around, but it does have its fans. And the past few months have seen a lot of updates and new features, maybe not enough to get as many users as they would like. But it’s still apparently one of the more popular newly released Google apps around. The latest update is not groundbreaking, but for those who have a lot of conversations and group chats going on, the ability to react on a specific message may be important.

A tweet from Google Head of Product for Allo and Duo, Amit Fulay, announced that the new Allo version rolling out allows users to react to messages by tapping on the heart to indicate that you like it. Unfortunately, that’s the only reaction available so far (unlike Facebook’s 6 reactions). So if you don’t agree with what someone said in your chat, better not click on that heart button, unless you want to be sarcastic or something.

Latest #GoogleAllo version out today! You can react to messages in chat (tap the heart to like them) pic.twitter.com/0OoYZHpnFo — Amit Fulay (@amitfulay) July 17, 2017

Allo still hasn’t reached that peak that Google is probably expecting, even though it already has around 10 million downloads on Google Play. Its critics have pointed out that it still has a long way to go before you can say it’s at par with Messenger or Viber or WhatsApp. But let’s see what else Google has in its bag and what direction they really want to take both Allo and Duo.

But for now, Allo users can update their Android app and enjoy putting a heart on all the messages they like in their various chats.

SOURCE: @AmitFulay